Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 Changes Command

230308-N-NO777-2002 ADRIATIC SEA (March 8, 2023) Aircraft attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, fly over the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W Bush (CVN 77), during a change of command ceremony, March 8, 2023. During the ceremony Capt. Alex Hampton relieved Capt. Thomas Bodine, as commander, CVW-7. CVW-7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 and the George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are VFA-143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy courtesy video)