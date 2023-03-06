Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 Changes Command

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    03.08.2023

    Courtesy Video

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    230308-N-NO777-2002 ADRIATIC SEA (March 8, 2023) Aircraft attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, fly over the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W Bush (CVN 77), during a change of command ceremony, March 8, 2023. During the ceremony Capt. Alex Hampton relieved Capt. Thomas Bodine, as commander, CVW-7. CVW-7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 and the George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are VFA-143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy courtesy video)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 03.09.2023 13:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 875944
    VIRIN: 230308-N-NO777-2002
    Filename: DOD_109501393
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 Changes Command, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    change of command
    Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7

