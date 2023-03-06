230308-N-NO777-1001 ADRIATIC SEA (March 8, 2023) Aircraft attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, fly over the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W Bush (CVN 77), during a change of command ceremony, March 8, 2023. During the ceremony Capt. Alex Hampton relieved Capt. Thomas Bodine, as commander, CVW-7. CVW-7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 and the George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are VFA-143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2023 13:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|875939
|VIRIN:
|230308-N-NO777-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109501368
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Carrier Air Wing 7 Chang of Command Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT