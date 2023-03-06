U.S. Air Force Capt. Coleen "Check" Berryhill, 74th Fighter Squadron A-10C Thunderbolt II pilot, rides a motorcycle on the flightline at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 26, 2023. This video was created to introduce Moody AFB's 2023 Women in Aviation week, which is an event designed to increase representation and inspire the next generation of women to pursue careers in aviation. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer and Senior Airman Deanna Muir)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2023 11:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|875925
|VIRIN:
|230212-F-F3327-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109501144
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|MOODY AFB, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, WIA 23 - Introduction, by SSgt Devin Boyer and SrA Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
