    WIA 23 - Introduction

    MOODY AFB, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer and Senior Airman Deanna Muir

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Coleen "Check" Berryhill, 74th Fighter Squadron A-10C Thunderbolt II pilot, rides a motorcycle on the flightline at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 26, 2023. This video was created to introduce Moody AFB's 2023 Women in Aviation week, which is an event designed to increase representation and inspire the next generation of women to pursue careers in aviation. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer and Senior Airman Deanna Muir)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2023
    Date Posted: 03.09.2023 11:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 875925
    VIRIN: 230212-F-F3327-1001
    Filename: DOD_109501144
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: MOODY AFB, GA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, WIA 23 - Introduction, by SSgt Devin Boyer and SrA Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    moody afb
    a-10
    WIA
    women in aviation
    23rd wing
    74 fs

