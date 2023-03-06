Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airman speaks on pilot experience

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Rachel Coates 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Grace Herrman, 75th Fighter Squadron A-10C Thunderbolt II pilot, walks through her day-to-day operations as she explains why she enjoys being in the Air Force, as part of Women in Aviation Week. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 03.09.2023 11:12
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 875909
    VIRIN: 230301-F-TT702-1001
    Filename: DOD_109501091
    Length: 00:03:37
    Location: GA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman speaks on pilot experience, by SrA Rachel Coates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Moody Air Force Base

    WIA

    Women in Aviation

    75th FS

    23d Wing

    TAGS

    ACC
    Moody Air Force Base
    WIA
    Women in Aviation
    75th FS
    23d Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT