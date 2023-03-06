Woman History Month

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Join us in celebrating Women's History Month with TSgt April Edwards, an accomplished member of the Air Force who exemplifies the outstanding contributions of women to our nation and military. Through her service, TSgt Edwards continues to pave the way for the next generation of women in the military, and we honor and thank her for her dedication and sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force video by Andriy Agashchuk)