    Woman History Month

    JBSA RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2023

    Video by Andriy Agashchuk 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Join us in celebrating Women's History Month with TSgt April Edwards, an accomplished member of the Air Force who exemplifies the outstanding contributions of women to our nation and military. Through her service, TSgt Edwards continues to pave the way for the next generation of women in the military, and we honor and thank her for her dedication and sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force video by Andriy Agashchuk)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Date Posted: 03.09.2023 11:12
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 875906
    VIRIN: 230309-O-YB458-248
    Filename: DOD_109501071
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: JBSA RANDOLPH, TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Woman History Month, by Andriy Agashchuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAF
    Women History Month
    JBSA
    WHM

