DLA Packaging Training Pallet Types

This video shows the correct pallet type and heat- treatment stamp to help vendors ensure they are meeting DLA’s requirements. For many reasons, DLA requires palletized material to be shipped on 4-Way Wing-Tipped pallets specified in DLA TQ Requirement RP001. DLA also has a requirement for the pallet to be heat-treated with a stamp indication such, or the shipment cannot be accepted.
