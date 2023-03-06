Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Packaging Training Pallet Types

    UNITED STATES

    03.09.2023

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    This video shows the correct pallet type and heat- treatment stamp to help vendors ensure they are meeting DLA’s requirements. For many reasons, DLA requires palletized material to be shipped on 4-Way Wing-Tipped pallets specified in DLA TQ Requirement RP001. DLA also has a requirement for the pallet to be heat-treated with a stamp indication such, or the shipment cannot be accepted.

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Date Posted: 03.09.2023 10:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:01:48
    DLA
    Pallet Types
    Packaging Video
    Packaging Training

