DLA Packaging Training Pallet Types

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/875904" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This video shows the correct pallet type and heat- treatment stamp to help vendors ensure they are meeting DLA’s requirements. For many reasons, DLA requires palletized material to be shipped on 4-Way Wing-Tipped pallets specified in DLA TQ Requirement RP001. DLA also has a requirement for the pallet to be heat-treated with a stamp indication such, or the shipment cannot be accepted.