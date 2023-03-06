Video describes the Vendor Shipment Module, or (VSM) provides current addressing for deliveries destined to DLA distribution centers, and deliveries which are direct from vendors to DLA customers. VSM provides Military Shipping Label (MSL) for both Free On Board (FOB) Origin and FOB Destination shipments via the VSM print screen. There is also an opportunity to add shelf life dates to labels when applicable.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2023 10:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|875902
|VIRIN:
|230309-O-LV385-562
|Filename:
|DOD_109501018
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Packaging Training Vendor Shipment Module, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT