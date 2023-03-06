DLA Packaging Training Vendor Shipment Module

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Video describes the Vendor Shipment Module, or (VSM) provides current addressing for deliveries destined to DLA distribution centers, and deliveries which are direct from vendors to DLA customers. VSM provides Military Shipping Label (MSL) for both Free On Board (FOB) Origin and FOB Destination shipments via the VSM print screen. There is also an opportunity to add shelf life dates to labels when applicable.