    DLA Packaging Training Vendor Shipment Module

    UNITED STATES

    03.09.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Video describes the Vendor Shipment Module, or (VSM) provides current addressing for deliveries destined to DLA distribution centers, and deliveries which are direct from vendors to DLA customers. VSM provides Military Shipping Label (MSL) for both Free On Board (FOB) Origin and FOB Destination shipments via the VSM print screen. There is also an opportunity to add shelf life dates to labels when applicable.

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Date Posted: 03.09.2023 10:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 875902
    VIRIN: 230309-O-LV385-562
    Filename: DOD_109501018
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Vendor Shipment Module

