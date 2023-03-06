DLA Packaging Training Shelf Life

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video describes the process when your contract award contains a shelf-life requirement. It is important to use the correct shelf-life format on the packaging labels and to use the shelf-life time periods identified on the award. There are two shelf-life types, Type I and Type II. The required dates can be entered into the Vendor Shipment Module (VSM) when creating labels for your shipments to DLA. Examples of materials with a shelf life include tires, batteries, and fluid filters.