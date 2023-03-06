Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Packaging Training Shelf Life

    UNITED STATES

    03.09.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    This video describes the process when your contract award contains a shelf-life requirement. It is important to use the correct shelf-life format on the packaging labels and to use the shelf-life time periods identified on the award. There are two shelf-life types, Type I and Type II. The required dates can be entered into the Vendor Shipment Module (VSM) when creating labels for your shipments to DLA. Examples of materials with a shelf life include tires, batteries, and fluid filters.

    TAGS

    DLA
    shelf life
    Packaging Video
    Packaging Training

