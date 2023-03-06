DLA Packaging Training Shelf Life

This video describes the process when your contract award contains a shelf-life requirement. It is important to use the correct shelf-life format on the packaging labels and to use the shelf-life time periods identified on the award. There are two shelf-life types, Type I and Type II. The required dates can be entered into the Vendor Shipment Module (VSM) when creating labels for your shipments to DLA. Examples of materials with a shelf life include tires, batteries, and fluid filters.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2023 10:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|875900
|VIRIN:
|230309-O-LV385-343
|Filename:
|DOD_109501016
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|US
