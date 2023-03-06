Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Packaging Training Packaging

    UNITED STATES

    03.09.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    The video explains that material shipped to DLA is required to be packaged in accordance with Section B on the contract, which lists the Technical and Quality (TQ) Master List of Requirements and the DLA Packaging Requirements for Procurement. DLA shipments have the chance to be sent to locations all over the world, so adherence to these regulations is critical for the safe transport and storage of a wide range of material and destination storage requirements.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Date Posted: 03.09.2023 10:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 875899
    VIRIN: 230309-O-LV385-220
    Filename: DOD_109501007
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Packaging Training Packaging, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DLA
    packaging
    Packaging Video
    Packaging Training

