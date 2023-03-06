DLA Packaging Training Packaging

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The video explains that material shipped to DLA is required to be packaged in accordance with Section B on the contract, which lists the Technical and Quality (TQ) Master List of Requirements and the DLA Packaging Requirements for Procurement. DLA shipments have the chance to be sent to locations all over the world, so adherence to these regulations is critical for the safe transport and storage of a wide range of material and destination storage requirements.