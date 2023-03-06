Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Packaging Training Identification Markings

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.09.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    This video will show what is required to be printed on unit and intermediate packages. All material shipped to a DLA distribution center or directly to a DLA customer are required to have MIL-STD-129 identification markings. MIL-STD-129 provides detailed instructions and illustrations for the information required on each unit package, intermediate package, and exterior pack. This video will show what is required to be printed on unit and intermediate packages.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Date Posted: 03.09.2023 10:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 875898
    VIRIN: 230309-O-LV385-067
    Filename: DOD_109500996
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Packaging Training Identification Markings, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense Logistics Agency (DLA)
    Identification Markings
    DLA Packaging Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT