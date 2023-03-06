This video will show what is required to be printed on unit and intermediate packages. All material shipped to a DLA distribution center or directly to a DLA customer are required to have MIL-STD-129 identification markings. MIL-STD-129 provides detailed instructions and illustrations for the information required on each unit package, intermediate package, and exterior pack. This video will show what is required to be printed on unit and intermediate packages.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2023 10:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|875898
|VIRIN:
|230309-O-LV385-067
|Filename:
|DOD_109500996
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|US
This work, Packaging Training Identification Markings, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
