U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 7th Marines execute Jungle Warfare Exercise 23 in Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 13-17, 2023. JWX 23 is a large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mario A. Ramirez)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2023 06:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|875856
|VIRIN:
|230309-M-UH307-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_109500632
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, JWX 23: Closing the Kill Web, by SSgt Albert Carls, LCpl Noah Masog and Sgt Mario Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT