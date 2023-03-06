The 374th Airlift Wing loadmasters worked alongside Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade during Airborne 23. Loadmasters prep the aircrafts and ensure all inspections are done before takeoff.
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2023 22:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|875832
|VIRIN:
|230207-F-CV974-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109500069
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Loadmasters, by A1C Chevelle Gauntlett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Loadmaster
