    Loadmasters

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.07.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Chevelle Gauntlett 

    AFN Tokyo

    The 374th Airlift Wing loadmasters worked alongside Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade during Airborne 23. Loadmasters prep the aircrafts and ensure all inspections are done before takeoff.

    Date Taken: 02.07.2023
    Date Posted: 03.08.2023 22:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 875832
    VIRIN: 230207-F-CV974-001
    Filename: DOD_109500069
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Loadmasters, by A1C Chevelle Gauntlett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

