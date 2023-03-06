Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cobra Gold 23: Machine Gun Familiarization

    THAILAND

    03.09.2023

    Video by Cpl. Davin Tenbusch 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 7th Marines and Royal Thai Marines with 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment conduct weapons familiarization training during Exercise Cobra Gold at Chanthaburi Province, Kingdom of Thailand, Feb. 28, 2023. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the longstanding friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Davin A. Tenbusch)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Date Posted: 03.08.2023 20:37
    Category: B-Roll
    This work, Cobra Gold 23: Machine Gun Familiarization, by Cpl Davin Tenbusch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Cobra Gold
    Marines
    3D MARDIV
    FreeandOpenIndopacific
    Cobra Gold 23

