Air Force Capt Orchydia Sackey, 50th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, discusses her journey through the Air Force. Sackey attended the U.S. Air Force Academy and Pilot Training prior to piloting the KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2023 16:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|875811
|VIRIN:
|230308-F-IA158-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109499549
|Length:
|00:03:02
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
This work, Women In Avation: Capt Orchydia Sackey, by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS
