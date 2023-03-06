Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women In Avation: Capt Orchydia Sackey

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Air Force Capt Orchydia Sackey, 50th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, discusses her journey through the Air Force. Sackey attended the U.S. Air Force Academy and Pilot Training prior to piloting the KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida.

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 03.08.2023 16:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 875811
    VIRIN: 230308-F-IA158-1001
    Filename: DOD_109499549
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    heritage
    Stratotanker
    pilot
    KC-135
    women's history month
    Air Force

