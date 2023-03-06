Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    International Women's Day 2023

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2023

    Video by 1st Lt. Katie Tamesis 

    93rd Air Ground Operations Wing

    March 8, 2023, is International Women's Day. The 93 AGOW reflects and acknowledges the contributions and achievements of women everywhere, past and present. (U.S. Air Force video by 1st Lt Katie Tamesis)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 03.08.2023 13:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 875766
    VIRIN: 230308-F-FJ317-001
    Filename: DOD_109498998
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, International Women's Day 2023, by 1st Lt. Katie Tamesis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACC
    Moody Air Force Base
    International Women's Day
    93d AGOW

