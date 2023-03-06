Melissa G. Dalton, assistant secretary of defense for homeland defense and hemispheric affairs; Air Force Gen. Glen D. VanHerck, commander, U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command; and Army Gen. Laura J. Richardson, commander, U.S. Southern Command, address the House Armed Services Committee.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2023 14:10
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|875763
|Filename:
|DOD_109498914
|Length:
|02:36:24
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Leaders Testify on Security Challenges in the Americas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT