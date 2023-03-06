SK1 John Midgett: Company Commander of the Quarter

Petty Officer 1st Class John Midgett, a company commander at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, N.J., recalls his time at Training Center Cape May after being nominated as Company Commander of the Quarter, March 8, 2023. Midgett served as the drill master during a portion of his time at the training center, which enabled him to teach recruits how to perform drill routines and flag ceremonies, and also perform them in front of their friends and families at their company's recruit graduation. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shannon Kearney)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2023 13:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|875762
|VIRIN:
|230308-G-JW383-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109498912
|Length:
|00:06:01
|Location:
|CAPE MAY, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
