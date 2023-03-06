SK1 John Midgett: Company Commander of the Quarter

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/875762" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Petty Officer 1st Class John Midgett, a company commander at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, N.J., recalls his time at Training Center Cape May after being nominated as Company Commander of the Quarter, March 8, 2023. Midgett served as the drill master during a portion of his time at the training center, which enabled him to teach recruits how to perform drill routines and flag ceremonies, and also perform them in front of their friends and families at their company's recruit graduation. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shannon Kearney)