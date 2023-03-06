Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SK1 John Midgett: Company Commander of the Quarter

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAPE MAY, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shannon Kearney 

    U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May

    Petty Officer 1st Class John Midgett, a company commander at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, N.J., recalls his time at Training Center Cape May after being nominated as Company Commander of the Quarter, March 8, 2023. Midgett served as the drill master during a portion of his time at the training center, which enabled him to teach recruits how to perform drill routines and flag ceremonies, and also perform them in front of their friends and families at their company's recruit graduation. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shannon Kearney)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 03.08.2023 13:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 875762
    VIRIN: 230308-G-JW383-1001
    Filename: DOD_109498912
    Length: 00:06:01
    Location: CAPE MAY, NJ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Coast Guard
    Company Commander
    Training Center Cape May
    John Midgett
    coastguardnewswire
    Company Commander of the Quarter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT