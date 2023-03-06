Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women, Peace and Security - Department of the Air Force

    UNITED STATES

    03.08.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Williams 

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    Around the world, conflict and disasters disproportionately affect women and children, yet women remain under-represented in efforts to secure against and resolve conflict. Women, peace and security is an internationally recognized framework among our allies and partners and signed into law in the U.S. in 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Williams)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 03.08.2023 13:14
    Location: US

    security
    peace
    women
    Air Force
    weeklyvideos

