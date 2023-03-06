Women, Peace and Security - Department of the Air Force

Around the world, conflict and disasters disproportionately affect women and children, yet women remain under-represented in efforts to secure against and resolve conflict. Women, peace and security is an internationally recognized framework among our allies and partners and signed into law in the U.S. in 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Williams)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2023 13:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|875758
|VIRIN:
|230301-Z-FY748-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109498860
|Length:
|00:02:54
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
