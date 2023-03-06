Women, Peace and Security - Department of the Air Force

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Around the world, conflict and disasters disproportionately affect women and children, yet women remain under-represented in efforts to secure against and resolve conflict. Women, peace and security is an internationally recognized framework among our allies and partners and signed into law in the U.S. in 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Williams)