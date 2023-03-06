AFRL Missile Utility Transformation via Articulated Nose Technology (MUTANT)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The AFRL MUTANT program is developing technologies to significantly increase missile range and lethality against highly maneuverable targets with a better flight control actuation system. The MUTANT program employs a form of active morphing involving high-rate pivoting of the missile forebody, referred to as articulation.



Morphing weapons technology allows continuous outer-mold line change to tailor performance to each phase of flight. Historically, size, weight and power of morphing technology has been prohibitive to a missile system level benefit. MUTANT is in the midst of tipping the scale in the morphing weapon’s favor.