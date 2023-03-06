AFRL Missile Utility Transformation via Articulated Nose Technology (MUTANT)

The AFRL MUTANT program is developing technologies to significantly increase missile range and lethality against highly maneuverable targets with a better flight control actuation system. The MUTANT program employs a form of active morphing involving high-rate pivoting of the missile forebody, referred to as articulation.
Morphing weapons technology allows continuous outer-mold line change to tailor performance to each phase of flight. Historically, size, weight and power of morphing technology has been prohibitive to a missile system level benefit. MUTANT is in the midst of tipping the scale in the morphing weapon’s favor.
03.01.2023
03.08.2023
|Video Productions
|875756
|230301-O-HW161-707
|DOD_109498834
|00:03:05
|US
|1
|1
