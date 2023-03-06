Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFRL Missile Utility Transformation via Articulated Nose Technology (MUTANT)

    UNITED STATES

    03.01.2023

    Video by Bradley Bowman 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    The AFRL MUTANT program is developing technologies to significantly increase missile range and lethality against highly maneuverable targets with a better flight control actuation system. The MUTANT program employs a form of active morphing involving high-rate pivoting of the missile forebody, referred to as articulation.

    Morphing weapons technology allows continuous outer-mold line change to tailor performance to each phase of flight. Historically, size, weight and power of morphing technology has been prohibitive to a missile system level benefit. MUTANT is in the midst of tipping the scale in the morphing weapon’s favor.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.08.2023 12:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 875756
    VIRIN: 230301-O-HW161-707
    Filename: DOD_109498834
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFRL Missile Utility Transformation via Articulated Nose Technology (MUTANT), by Bradley Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFRL
    AFMC
    RW
    Counter-Air
    Missile: Air-to-Air

