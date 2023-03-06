Crucible Body Sparring

Recruits with Golf Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct body sparring at The Crucible, aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C., Feb, 23, 2023. Recruits body spar to practice the Marine Corps Martial Arts they learned throughout recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Mary Jenni)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2023 11:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|875747
|VIRIN:
|230308-M-EF648-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109498604
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
