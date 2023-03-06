Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Crucible Body Sparring

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Video by Pfc. Mary Jenni 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Golf Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct body sparring at The Crucible, aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C., Feb, 23, 2023. Recruits body spar to practice the Marine Corps Martial Arts they learned throughout recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Mary Jenni)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.08.2023 11:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 875747
    VIRIN: 230308-M-EF648-1001
    Filename: DOD_109498604
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    fighting
    MCMAP
    training
    sparring
    Crucible
    culmination

