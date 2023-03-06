TPC Saw Grass - Military Appreciation Day Flyover

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/875732" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Players Championship hosted a Military Appreciation Day March 7, 2023 at the Tournament Players Club at Saw Grass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. During the main event the 125th Fighter Wing conducted a flyover of three F-15s strategically timed with the singing of the U.S. National Anthem. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Second Lieutenant Brittianie Walkco, Technical Sergeant Chelsea Smith and Senior Airman Jesse Hanson)