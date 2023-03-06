Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TPC Saw Grass - Military Appreciation Day Flyover

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Jesse Hanson, Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith and 1st Lt. Brittianie Walko

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The Players Championship hosted a Military Appreciation Day March 7, 2023 at the Tournament Players Club at Saw Grass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. During the main event the 125th Fighter Wing conducted a flyover of three F-15s strategically timed with the singing of the U.S. National Anthem. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Second Lieutenant Brittianie Walkco, Technical Sergeant Chelsea Smith and Senior Airman Jesse Hanson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2023
    Date Posted: 03.08.2023 10:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 875732
    VIRIN: 230307-Z-F3877-1001
    Filename: DOD_109498475
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Hometown: PONTE VEDRA, FL, US

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    F-15
    Flyover
    Military Appreciation
    125th Fighter Wing

