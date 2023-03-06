TPC Saw Grass - Military Appreciation Day Flyover

The Players Championship hosted a Military Appreciation Day March 7, 2023 at the Tournament Players Club at Saw Grass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. During the main event the 125th Fighter Wing conducted a flyover of three F-15s strategically timed with the singing of the U.S. National Anthem. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Second Lieutenant Brittianie Walkco, Technical Sergeant Chelsea Smith and Senior Airman Jesse Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2023 10:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|875732
|VIRIN:
|230307-Z-F3877-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109498475
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Hometown:
|PONTE VEDRA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
