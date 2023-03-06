Recruit Training Command honors Black History

Recruit Training Command, the Navy’s only boot camp, honors Black History Month and commemorates the achievements and contributions of African Americans. Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks and all enlistees into the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. Training includes five warfighting competencies of firefighting, damage control, seamanship, watch-standing, and small arms handling and marksmanship along with physical fitness and lessons in Navy heritage and core values, Warrior Toughness, Life Skills, teamwork and discipline. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher O’Grady.)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2023 09:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|875720
|VIRIN:
|230228-N-LN782-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109498099
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
