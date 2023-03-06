Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit 2023 Spring Shotgun selection highlights

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Kulani Lakanaria 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    10 U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Soldiers advance to the 2023 National Trap and Skeet teams after the USA Shooting Shotgun Spring Selection Match at Tucson Trap and Skeet Club in Tucson, Arizona, Feb. 3-8, 2023. The match was the first selection event for the USAMU Shotgun Team to compete in the 2023 Pan American Games. The 2023 Pan American Games are slated to take place in Santiago Chile from Oct. 20- Nov. 5 and will feature five shotgun events--Men’s Trap and Skeet, Women’s Trap and Skeet and Mixed Pairs Skeet.

