10 U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Soldiers advance to the 2023 National Trap and Skeet teams after the USA Shooting Shotgun Spring Selection Match at Tucson Trap and Skeet Club in Tucson, Arizona, Feb. 3-8, 2023. The match was the first selection event for the USAMU Shotgun Team to compete in the 2023 Pan American Games. The 2023 Pan American Games are slated to take place in Santiago Chile from Oct. 20- Nov. 5 and will feature five shotgun events--Men’s Trap and Skeet, Women’s Trap and Skeet and Mixed Pairs Skeet.
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2023 08:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|875718
|VIRIN:
|230208-A-UW671-478
|Filename:
|DOD_109497980
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit 2023 Spring Shotgun selection highlights, by SFC Kulani Lakanaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
