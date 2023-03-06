U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit 2023 Spring Shotgun selection highlights

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



10 U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Soldiers advance to the 2023 National Trap and Skeet teams after the USA Shooting Shotgun Spring Selection Match at Tucson Trap and Skeet Club in Tucson, Arizona, Feb. 3-8, 2023. The match was the first selection event for the USAMU Shotgun Team to compete in the 2023 Pan American Games. The 2023 Pan American Games are slated to take place in Santiago Chile from Oct. 20- Nov. 5 and will feature five shotgun events--Men’s Trap and Skeet, Women’s Trap and Skeet and Mixed Pairs Skeet.