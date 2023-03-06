Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECNAV Del Toro's 2023 International Women's Day and Women's History Month Message

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class T. Logan Keown 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro delivers his message for the 2023 International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month. Del Toro also announced the renaming of USNS Maury (T-AGS 66) to USNS Marie Tharp (T-AGS 66). (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class T. Logan Keown)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.08.2023 08:27
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 875717
    VIRIN: 230227-N-SR275-2001
    Filename: DOD_109497961
    Length: 00:04:30
    Location: DC, US
    Hometown: WASHINGTON, DC, US

    TAGS

    WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH
    INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY
    Special Events
    WOMEN IN SERVICE
    SECNAV78
    SECNAV DEL TORO

