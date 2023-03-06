SECNAV Del Toro's 2023 International Women's Day and Women's History Month Message

Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro delivers his message for the 2023 International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month. Del Toro also announced the renaming of USNS Maury (T-AGS 66) to USNS Marie Tharp (T-AGS 66). (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class T. Logan Keown)
|02.27.2023
|03.08.2023 08:27
|Greetings
