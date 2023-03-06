Justified Accord Overview

Justified Accord, led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), is U.S. Africa Command's largest exercise in East Africa. This multinational exercise brings together more than 20 countries from four continents to increase partner readiness for peacekeeping missions, crisis response and humanitarian assistance.
U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert
Date Taken:
|03.07.2023
Date Posted:
|03.08.2023 08:17
