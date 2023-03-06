Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Justified Accord Overview

    03.07.2023

    Justified Accord, led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), is U.S. Africa Command's largest exercise in East Africa. This multinational exercise brings together more than 20 countries from four continents to increase partner readiness for peacekeeping missions, crisis response and humanitarian assistance.

    U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert

