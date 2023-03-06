Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN 2023 Navy Sea Legs Challenge Video

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.15.2023

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Daniel Barker 

    Commander, Naval Forces Japan

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 15, 2023) A highlight video promoting the Navy Sea Legs Challenge sponsored by Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR). This event, taking place over three days from March 27 - March 29, involves completing 10 miles of walking, running, or climbing either outdoors or on exercise equipment. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Daniel Barker)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.07.2023 23:45
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 875694
    VIRIN: 230308-N-RI884-1001
    Filename: DOD_109497288
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 

