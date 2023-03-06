Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Pacific Update: Misawa Chapel Hosts safeTALK training

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.02.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kristopher Haley 

    AFN Misawa

    Misawa Chapel Hosts safeTALK training for Airmen, Soldiers, Guardians, Sailors, and Marines.

    Date Taken: 03.02.2023
    Date Posted: 03.07.2023 22:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 875690
    VIRIN: 230302-N-NY430-1001
    Filename: DOD_109497184
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Pacific Update: Misawa Chapel Hosts safeTALK training, by PO2 Kristopher Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    classroom
    training
    suicide awareness
    safetalk
    suicide safe

