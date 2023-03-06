Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Darby Elementary Black History Month

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.27.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zackery Thomas 

    AFN Sasebo

    Students of Sasebo's Darby Elementary participate in a "wax museum" to celebrate and highlight historically important black Americans for Black History Month.

    Date Taken: 02.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.07.2023 19:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 875687
    VIRIN: 280223-N-CZ009-0001
    Filename: DOD_109497005
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 

    Sasebo
    Culture
    Elementary
    Darby
    BHM

