Students of Sasebo's Darby Elementary participate in a "wax museum" to celebrate and highlight historically important black Americans for Black History Month.
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2023 19:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|875687
|VIRIN:
|280223-N-CZ009-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109497005
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Darby Elementary Black History Month, by PO2 Zackery Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
