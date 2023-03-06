National Guard celebrates International Women’s Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/875673" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The National Guard acknowledges the pioneering women, past and present, who are important contributors to the achievements of our armed forces.



Women have served in the National Guard since the American Revolution.



Over time, new doors have opened to women in the Department of Defense in previously closed military specialties, combat positions, leadership roles, and command positions. With each new opportunity, women have emerged as military leaders in combat operations and assumed vital command positions.



Today, there are more than 86,000 women serving in the National Guard.



On International Women's Day, we honor and celebrate the strength and accomplishments of women around the world.



(U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)