    National Guard celebrates International Women’s Day

    UNITED STATES

    03.07.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    The National Guard acknowledges the pioneering women, past and present, who are important contributors to the achievements of our armed forces.

    Women have served in the National Guard since the American Revolution.

    Over time, new doors have opened to women in the Department of Defense in previously closed military specialties, combat positions, leadership roles, and command positions. With each new opportunity, women have emerged as military leaders in combat operations and assumed vital command positions.

    Today, there are more than 86,000 women serving in the National Guard.

    On International Women's Day, we honor and celebrate the strength and accomplishments of women around the world.

    (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2023
    Date Posted: 03.07.2023 16:34
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 875673
    VIRIN: 230307-Z-PI747-1001
    Filename: DOD_109496617
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

