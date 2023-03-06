Audio Series: Voice of the Guard-Episode 3 Sgt. Jaylin Chapel

AUDIO SERIES featuring Cal Guard Soldiers & Airmen
Episode 3 - featuring U.S. Army Sgt. Jaylin Chapel, the executive assistant to Cal Guard's Command Senior Enlisted Advisor, Chief Master Sgt. Lynne Williams (narration and interview by Sgt. 1st Class Kimberly Hill).
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2023 16:08
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|875666
|VIRIN:
|221110-A-HY046-567
|Filename:
|DOD_109496492
|Length:
|00:05:04
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT