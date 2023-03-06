Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Audio Series: Voice of the Guard-Episode 3 Sgt. Jaylin Chapel

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Kimberly Hill 

    69th Public Affairs Detachment

    AUDIO SERIES featuring Cal Guard Soldiers & Airmen

    Episode 3 - featuring U.S. Army Sgt. Jaylin Chapel, the executive assistant to Cal Guard's Command Senior Enlisted Advisor, Chief Master Sgt. Lynne Williams (narration and interview by Sgt. 1st Class Kimberly Hill).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.07.2023 16:08
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 875666
    VIRIN: 221110-A-HY046-567
    Filename: DOD_109496492
    Length: 00:05:04
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    TAGS

    podcast
    California National Guard
    fitness
    transformation
    Soldier for life
    Cal Guard

