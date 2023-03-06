The Navy Advancement Center & The Navy College

Admiral Peter Garvin discusses the offerings and benefits of the Navy Advancement Center and the Navy College with Force Master Chief Matt Harris, Captain Willie Brisbane, and Command Master Chief Andrew Rockman.
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2023 14:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|875651
|VIRIN:
|230307-N-N0443-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109496251
|Length:
|00:03:07
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
