Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Navy Advancement Center & The Navy College

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2023

    Video by Cheryl Dengler 

    Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center

    Admiral Peter Garvin discusses the offerings and benefits of the Navy Advancement Center and the Navy College with Force Master Chief Matt Harris, Captain Willie Brisbane, and Command Master Chief Andrew Rockman.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2023
    Date Posted: 03.07.2023 14:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 875651
    VIRIN: 230307-N-N0443-1001
    Filename: DOD_109496251
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NETC
    NETPDC
    The Navy Advancement Center
    The Navy College

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT