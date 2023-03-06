Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOCOM and CYBERCOM Testify at SASC Posture Hearing, Part 2

    UNITED STATES

    03.07.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict Christopher Maier, Army Gen. Bryan Fenton, commander, U.S. Special Operations Command, and Army Gen. Paul Nakasone, commander, U.S. Cyber Command, director, National Security Agency, and chief, Central Security Service, address the Senate Armed Services Committee on the defense authorization request for fiscal year 2024 and beyond during a posture hearing.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2023
    Date Posted: 03.07.2023 12:31
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 875637
    Filename: DOD_109496131
    Length: 00:56:02
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SOCOM and CYBERCOM Testify at SASC Posture Hearing, Part 2, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

