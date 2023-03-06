SOCOM and CYBERCOM Testify at SASC Posture Hearing, Part 1

Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict Christopher Maier, Army Gen. Bryan Fenton, commander, U.S. Special Operations Command, and Army Gen. Paul Nakasone, commander, U.S. Cyber Command, director, National Security Agency, and chief, Central Security Service, address the Senate Armed Services Committee on the defense authorization request for fiscal year 2024 and beyond during a posture hearing.
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2023 12:25
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|875636
|Filename:
|DOD_109496130
|Length:
|01:27:50
|Location:
|US
