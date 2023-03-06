Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    What We Bring To The Fight: Fire Protection

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Draco Richard, a fire protection specialist assigned to the 628th Civil Engineering Squadron, explains what fire protection specialist bring to the mission at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 15, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2023
    Date Posted: 03.07.2023 12:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 875635
    VIRIN: 230220-F-UQ958-9001
    Filename: DOD_109496129
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What We Bring To The Fight: Fire Protection, by SSgt Joseph Pick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Charleston
    1CTCS
    fire protection
    628 CES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT