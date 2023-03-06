What We Bring To The Fight: Fire Protection

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Draco Richard, a fire protection specialist assigned to the 628th Civil Engineering Squadron, explains what fire protection specialist bring to the mission at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 15, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick)
|02.20.2023
|03.07.2023 12:15
|Package
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
