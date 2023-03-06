USACE Buffalo Black Rock Lock Receives Funding

Lt. Col. Colby Krug hosts Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) at Black Rock Lock to celebrate nearly $24 million for waterway investments March 6, 2023. A portion of the funding will support the maintenance and operation of the channel and comprehensive evaluation of the 110 year old Black Rock Lock which allows for 90 tons of goods annually. (U.S. Army video by Yvonne Najera)
|03.06.2023
|03.07.2023 12:02
|B-Roll
|875631
|230306-D-ZQ575-863
|DOD_109496095
|00:07:23
|BUFFALO, NY, US
|1
|1
