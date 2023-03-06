USACE Buffalo Black Rock Lock Receives Funding

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/875631" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Lt. Col. Colby Krug hosts Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) at Black Rock Lock to celebrate nearly $24 million for waterway investments March 6, 2023. A portion of the funding will support the maintenance and operation of the channel and comprehensive evaluation of the 110 year old Black Rock Lock which allows for 90 tons of goods annually. (U.S. Army video by Yvonne Najera)