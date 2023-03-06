Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Buffalo Black Rock Lock Receives Funding

    BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2023

    Video by Yvonne Najera 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Lt. Col. Colby Krug hosts Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) at Black Rock Lock to celebrate nearly $24 million for waterway investments March 6, 2023. A portion of the funding will support the maintenance and operation of the channel and comprehensive evaluation of the 110 year old Black Rock Lock which allows for 90 tons of goods annually. (U.S. Army video by Yvonne Najera)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2023
    Date Posted: 03.07.2023 12:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:07:23
    Location: BUFFALO, NY, US 

    USACE
    New York
    Buffalo
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

