Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ep 42 - Domestic Operations with Brig Gen Birckhead

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.07.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeremiah Miller 

    National Guard Bureau - Army National Guard - G3 - Training Division - Leader Development Branch

    Join us on the Leader's Recon Podcast as we discuss domestic operations with a subject matter expert; Brig Gen Janeen Birckhead!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2023
    Date Posted: 03.07.2023 10:41
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 875619
    VIRIN: 230307-A-AB135-149
    Filename: DOD_109495891
    Length: 00:43:30
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ep 42 - Domestic Operations with Brig Gen Birckhead, by SFC Jeremiah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    podcast
    domops

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT