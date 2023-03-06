Join us on the Leader's Recon Podcast as we discuss domestic operations with a subject matter expert; Brig Gen Janeen Birckhead!
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2023 10:41
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|875619
|VIRIN:
|230307-A-AB135-149
|Filename:
|DOD_109495891
|Length:
|00:43:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ep 42 - Domestic Operations with Brig Gen Birckhead, by SFC Jeremiah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT