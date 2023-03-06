Tunisia, Austria and Czech Republic conduct CASEVAC training for Flintlock in Daboya, Ghana, March 5, 2023. These exercises and engagements highlight and improve joint force capabilities across all domains and strengthen relationships with partners in Africa and worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Carter)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2023 10:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|875612
|VIRIN:
|230305-F-UN699-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_109495821
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|DABOYA, GH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tunisia, Austria and Czech Republic conduct CASEVAC training, by SSgt Jake Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
