This videos intent was to be showcased the the 4th Fighter Wing's 2022 Annual Awards Ceremony to showcase and highlight the accomplishments of the Airmen at the 4th Fighter Wing.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2023 08:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|875598
|VIRIN:
|230111-F-XN600-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109495607
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2022 Annual Awards (hype video), by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT