    2022 Annual Awards (hype video)

    NC, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    This videos intent was to be showcased the the 4th Fighter Wing's 2022 Annual Awards Ceremony to showcase and highlight the accomplishments of the Airmen at the 4th Fighter Wing.

    Date Taken: 01.11.2023
    Date Posted: 03.07.2023 08:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: NC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Annual Awards (hype video), by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    inspiration
    combat readiness
    hype
    SJAFB
    4FW
    annual awards

