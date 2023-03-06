2023 National Engineer Week Spotlight: Heather Grommet

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/875583" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District Deputy Chief of the Geotechnical Engineer Branch, Heather Grommet shares who inspires her and plays “Guess that Marvel” for National Engineer Week in Sacramento, California on February 28, 2023. National Engineers Week celebrates engineers who work within USACE and their overall contributions. (U.S. Army video by Bertha Smith, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District Public Affairs)