U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District Deputy Chief of the Geotechnical Engineer Branch, Heather Grommet shares who inspires her and plays “Guess that Marvel” for National Engineer Week in Sacramento, California on February 28, 2023. National Engineers Week celebrates engineers who work within USACE and their overall contributions. (U.S. Army video by Bertha Smith, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2023 04:12
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|875583
|VIRIN:
|230228-A-DX319-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_109495292
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2023 National Engineer Week Spotlight: Heather Grommet, by Bertha Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
