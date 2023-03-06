Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maj. Gen. Smith Visits Cobra Gold 23

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LOP BURI, THAILAND

    03.04.2023

    Video by Sgt. Michael Ybarra 

    7th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Stephen G. Smith, 7th Infantry Division commanding general, visits different sites to talk with Soldiers and experience some of the training they have participated in during Cobra Gold 23 in Lopburi, Kingdom of Thailand, March 4, 2023. During Smith’s visit, he awarded several U.S. service members with challenge coins. Additionally, he awarded Sgt. 1st Class Gilbert E. Metcalf from Bravo Company, Task Force Patriot, 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. with the Order of The Bayonet. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd iteration, demonstrates our ongoing readiness to operate throughout the region in support of allies and partners to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.
    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Michael Ybarra, 7th Infantry Division)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2023
    Date Posted: 03.06.2023 20:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 875563
    VIRIN: 230304-A-JW296-001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109494869
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: LOP BURI, TH 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Smith Visits Cobra Gold 23, by SGT Michael Ybarra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Thailand
    Royal Thai Armed Forces
    Indo-Pacific
    Allied2Win
    CG23
    Cobra Gold 23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT