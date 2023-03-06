Maj. Gen. Smith Visits Cobra Gold 23

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/875563" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Stephen G. Smith, 7th Infantry Division commanding general, visits different sites to talk with Soldiers and experience some of the training they have participated in during Cobra Gold 23 in Lopburi, Kingdom of Thailand, March 4, 2023. During Smith’s visit, he awarded several U.S. service members with challenge coins. Additionally, he awarded Sgt. 1st Class Gilbert E. Metcalf from Bravo Company, Task Force Patriot, 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. with the Order of The Bayonet. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd iteration, demonstrates our ongoing readiness to operate throughout the region in support of allies and partners to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.

(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Michael Ybarra, 7th Infantry Division)