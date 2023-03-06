Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Leaders Speak at Women's History Month Event

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    In celebration of Women’s History Month, Coast Guard Adm. Linda L. Fagan, commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard; Air Force Gen. Jacqueline D. Van Ovost, commander of U.S. Transportation Command; Army Gen. Laura J. Richardson, commander of U.S. Southern Command; and Navy Adm. Lisa Franchetti, vice chief of naval operations, discuss the importance of recruiting and keeping the best and most competent personnel in the military.

    Date Taken: 03.06.2023
    Date Posted: 03.06.2023 21:09
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 875562
    Filename: DOD_109494801
    Length: 01:19:41
    Location: DC, US

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

