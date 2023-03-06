Defense Leaders Speak at Women's History Month Event

In celebration of Women’s History Month, Coast Guard Adm. Linda L. Fagan, commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard; Air Force Gen. Jacqueline D. Van Ovost, commander of U.S. Transportation Command; Army Gen. Laura J. Richardson, commander of U.S. Southern Command; and Navy Adm. Lisa Franchetti, vice chief of naval operations, discuss the importance of recruiting and keeping the best and most competent personnel in the military.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2023 21:09
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|875562
|Filename:
|DOD_109494801
|Length:
|01:19:41
|Location:
|DC, US
