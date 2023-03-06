The 35th Force Support Squadron hosted the annual Mak-A-Splash pool Relay to promote the physical well-being of Airmen. The event had multiple swimming challenges, including individual 200- and 300-meter and a team 300-meter relay.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2023 19:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|875559
|VIRIN:
|230224-F-VB704-1023
|Filename:
|DOD_109494787
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Make-A-Splash Pool Relay, by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT