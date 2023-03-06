Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Make-A-Splash Pool Relay

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    02.24.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 35th Force Support Squadron hosted the annual Mak-A-Splash pool Relay to promote the physical well-being of Airmen. The event had multiple swimming challenges, including individual 200- and 300-meter and a team 300-meter relay.

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 03.06.2023 19:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 875559
    VIRIN: 230224-F-VB704-1023
    Filename: DOD_109494787
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    This work, Make-A-Splash Pool Relay, by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Fitness
    swimming competition
    35th FSS
    35th FW
    Make-A-Splash pool relay

