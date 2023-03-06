B-Roll footage of the U-28 Draco, shot at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2023 18:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|875554
|VIRIN:
|230306-F-VD069-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109494649
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U-28 Draco B-Roll Stringer, by A1C Alexis Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT