B-Roll featuring the AC-130J Ghostrider gunship. Footage contains aircraft takeoff, landing and live-fire maneuvers.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2023 18:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|875552
|VIRIN:
|230306-F-ZT339-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109494632
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, AC-130J Ghostrider Gunship B-Roll, by SSgt Candin Muniz and A1C Alexis Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
