    AC-130J Ghostrider Gunship B-Roll

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Candin Muniz and Airman 1st Class Alexis Sandoval

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll featuring the AC-130J Ghostrider gunship. Footage contains aircraft takeoff, landing and live-fire maneuvers.

    Date Taken: 03.06.2023
    Date Posted: 03.06.2023 18:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 875552
    VIRIN: 230306-F-ZT339-1001
    Filename: DOD_109494632
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 

    New Mexico
    CV-22 Osprey
    Tiltrotor
    Cannon Air Force Base
    AFSOC
    27th Special Operations Wing
    AC-130J Ghostrider Gunship

