    Staff Sgt. Corke innovations impact Dyess AFB

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ryan Hayman 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    It takes a lot to not only do the job but to also look for ways to improve it. Staff Sgt. Rachel Corke from the 7th Security Forces Squadron and her drive to bring innovation to impact Dyess while empowering women across the Air Force.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2023
    Date Posted: 03.06.2023 16:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 875545
    VIRIN: 230306-F-NJ333-1001
    PIN: 1928
    Filename: DOD_109494472
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff Sgt. Corke innovations impact Dyess AFB, by A1C Ryan Hayman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dyess
    Womens History Month
    Empowerment
    Innovation
    SparkTan

