    Keesler News

    MS, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2023

    Video by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Col Jason Allen, 81 TRW/CC, and CMSgt Sarah Esparza, 81 TRW/CCC, discuss recent events and upcoming events including Women's History Month, K-9 Veterans' Day, and the 2023 Air Show on Keesler News for the week of March 6, 2023.

    Date Taken: 03.06.2023
    Date Posted: 03.06.2023 15:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 875511
    VIRIN: 230306-F-PI774-826
    Filename: DOD_109494000
    Length: 00:04:22
    Location: MS, US

    This work, Keesler News, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Thunderbirds
    Air Show
    STEM
    Women's History Month
    81 TRW
    K-9 Veterans Day
    Thunder Over The Sound

