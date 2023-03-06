Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday visits USS George Washington (CVN 73)

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Grant Gorzocoski 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday congratulates Sailors during a reenlistment ceremony aboard the Nimitz-class Aircraft Carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) in Newport News, Virginia, March 2, 2023. George Washington is undergoing refueling and complex overhaul (RCOH) at Newport News Shipbuilding. RCOH is a multi-year project performed only once during a carrier's 50-year service life that includes refueling the ship's two nuclear reactors, as well as significant repairs, upgrades, and modernization. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Grant Gorzocoski)

    This work, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday visits USS George Washington (CVN 73), by PO3 Grant Gorzocoski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN73
    Chief of Naval Operations
    USS George Washington
    USSGW
    Admiral Gilday

