Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday congratulates Sailors during a reenlistment ceremony aboard the Nimitz-class Aircraft Carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) in Newport News, Virginia, March 2, 2023. George Washington is undergoing refueling and complex overhaul (RCOH) at Newport News Shipbuilding. RCOH is a multi-year project performed only once during a carrier's 50-year service life that includes refueling the ship's two nuclear reactors, as well as significant repairs, upgrades, and modernization. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Grant Gorzocoski)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2023 15:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|875506
|VIRIN:
|230306-N-KW172-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109493951
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday visits USS George Washington (CVN 73), by PO3 Grant Gorzocoski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
