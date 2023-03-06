Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday visits USS George Washington (CVN 73)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/875506" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday congratulates Sailors during a reenlistment ceremony aboard the Nimitz-class Aircraft Carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) in Newport News, Virginia, March 2, 2023. George Washington is undergoing refueling and complex overhaul (RCOH) at Newport News Shipbuilding. RCOH is a multi-year project performed only once during a carrier's 50-year service life that includes refueling the ship's two nuclear reactors, as well as significant repairs, upgrades, and modernization. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Grant Gorzocoski)