    55th Cyberspace Squadron Volunteers

    OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2023

    Video by J.B. Artley 

    55th Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 55th Cyberspace Squadron volunteered throughout the month of February to feed and clothe the homeless in Omaha. We sat down with them for an interview in the building 500 theater.

