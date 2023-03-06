Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Women's History Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    By Ens. Angelique Therrien
    Naval Air Station Pensacola Public Affairs
    In recognition of Women's History Month - celebrated annually each March - Ens. Angelique Therrien explains the significant role women have had in the United States Navy.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2023
    Date Posted: 03.06.2023 12:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 875487
    VIRIN: 230303-N-GO179-001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109493707
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's History Month, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #CNRSE #WomensHistory #WomenNavy #WomenMilitary #cradleofnavalaviation #NASPensacola

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT