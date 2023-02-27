ASC February Recap

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/875478" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In February 2023, ASC hosted multiple Black History Month events, attended the BEYA hiring event, participated in a National Prayer Breakfast event, and shared Information at the 403rd AFSB's Care of Supplies in Storage program. CPT Ekenta also shared her ASC story to tell Soldiers about why ASC is a great duty location!