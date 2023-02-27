Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASC February Recap

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2023

    Video by Sarah Patterson 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    In February 2023, ASC hosted multiple Black History Month events, attended the BEYA hiring event, participated in a National Prayer Breakfast event, and shared Information at the 403rd AFSB's Care of Supplies in Storage program. CPT Ekenta also shared her ASC story to tell Soldiers about why ASC is a great duty location!

    TAGS

    BEYA
    Black History Month
    Rock Island Arsenal
    Army Sustainment Command

