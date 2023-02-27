ASC February Recap

In February 2023, ASC hosted multiple Black History Month events, attended the BEYA hiring event, participated in a National Prayer Breakfast event, and shared Information at the 403rd AFSB's Care of Supplies in Storage program. CPT Ekenta also shared her ASC story to tell Soldiers about why ASC is a great duty location!
